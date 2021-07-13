Cancel
Gretna, NE

City awaits annexation news after county files rehearing request

By Rachel George
Omaha.com
 11 days ago

The City of Gretna has received many questions about the status of the pending annexation. Proposed in late 2017, the annexation will extend the city limits by nearly 3,000 acres. The plan doubles the city’s land area and adds thousands of residents. Under the annexation, landmarks including Sapp Bros. and Vala’s Pumpkin Patch are officially inside city limits. Subdivisions including Lincoln Place, Willow Park and Standing Stone will be welcomed into the city.

omaha.com

Comments / 0

