Montgomery County, IA

Montgomery County board hears IT company's pitch

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials continue to explore options for information technology services at the courthouse and other facilities. Max Elg, vice president of operations for Solutions Information Technology Services of Spencer, outlined his company's services to the county's board of supervisors at its regular meeting Tuesday morning. Board members are considering contracting with the company to handle services in the wake of last month's resignation of Ryan Ernst as IT director. Company officials recently conducted an audit of the county's tech prior to the presentation. Elg says one of the problems detected is that the county will run out of server space within a year.

www.kmaland.com

