Noozhawk Asks: Will the COVID-19 Vaccines Protect Me Against the Delta Strain of Novel Coronavirus?
If novel coronavirus cases reported are a new strain, does this mean the COVID-19 vaccine is worthless or does it work as well on the new strain?. John Jeffries sent in this question because “the publishing of a new strain is, to say the least, concerning, but to an at-risk population it is even more important to try and give them some level of comfort with our reporting.”www.noozhawk.com
Comments / 0