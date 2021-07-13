Cancel
Newark, NJ

Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City Returns to Newark This Thursday

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEWARK, NJ) -- Newark will be filled with music again this summer as NJPAC's much-loved free outdoor concert series, Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City, returns with in-person performances on the Arts Center's Chambers Plaza starting July 15. Felix Hernandez' Rhythm Revue Dance Party kicks off the seven-week series, which will spotlight a diverse array of musicians and genres, including hip hop legends Eric B. & Rakim, salsa star Tony Vega, reggae headliners Third World and gospel songstress Le'Andria Johnson.

