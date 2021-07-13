Cancel
Colorado State

CPW enacts voluntary afternoon fishing closure on sections of Yampa and Elk rivers, lifts voluntary fishing closure on Colorado River

Delta County Independent
 11 days ago

Due to low flows and warm water temperatures, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking anglers to voluntarily avoid fishing after noon on sections of the Yampa River that run through the boundaries of CPW’s Yampa River State Park and Yampa River State Wildlife Area, both located just west of Hayden, Colo. CPW is also asking anglers to avoid fishing after noon on the 1.5-mile section of the Elk River that runs through CPW’s Christina State Wildlife Area to the northwest of Steamboat Springs. These voluntary fishing closures go into effect on Tuesday, July 13.

www.deltacountyindependent.com

