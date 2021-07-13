Cancel
Animals

Reptiles, amphibians and mammals are focus of two Flaming Gorge programs

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 12 days ago

FLAMING GORGE — The Flaming Gorge Resort, Red Canyon Lodge and Ashley National Forest will host two upcoming events. Reptiles and Amphibians with Alpine Reptiles will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 on the Red Canyon Lodge lawn, Red Canyon Lodge Road off Highway 44, 3.5 miles west of Highway 191. The program will include live reptiles and amphibians. Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on the lawn.

