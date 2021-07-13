Reptiles, amphibians and mammals are focus of two Flaming Gorge programs

One June weekend my husband and I ventured for a repeat visit to the spectacular Royal Gorge area of Colorado. We left the kids at home for this trip, opening a window for a couple of adventurous activities that we may not have been able to fully take advantage of otherwise. We embrace vacations and getaways with our kids. Those trips are when we get to know them best and push everyone’s limits. But we made an exception for this trip. And, it allowed us to white water raft as well as scale the walls of the Via Ferrata Royal Gorge.