David Lowell Mendenhall passed away peacefully in his sleep, Saturday, June 26, 2021, after several years of failing health. He was born the youngest of six children to William and Naomi Sanford Mendenhall on Dec. 12, 1947, in Clarkston. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Delores, Leila, Doug and Bud. Married in 2000 to Lucy Gott Mendenhall, he will be missed as a loving husband, as well as brother, uncle and friend to many.