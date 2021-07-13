Qualifying period for Todd Jordan's former supervisor seat now open

THOMAS WELLS | BUY at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

TUPELO • Candidates wishing to run for Mayor Todd Jordan’s former seat on the Lee County Board of Supervisors are now able to qualify with the circuit clerk’s office.

The Lee County Board of Supervisors on July 6 voted to formally declare that Jordan’s resignation as a supervisor opens a vacancy on the board, triggering a special election to occur on Nov. 2.

Candidates can go to the Lee County Circuit Clerk’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to pick up a qualifying form to fill out and turn in. The qualifying deadline will end on Sept. 3.

Lee County Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney initially said that candidates could begin qualifying on Aug. 4. But Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office, which oversees the state’s elections process, said that candidates could begin qualifying whenever a vacancy is declared by the county supervisors.

“The qualifying period will begin when the remaining Board of Supervisors meet within 10 days and order that a special election will be held on the regular special election day,” said Kendra James, the assistant secretary of state for communications and publications.

Both Dulaney and the secretary of state’s office later said they worked out the misunderstanding and concluded that candidates can now begin qualifying.

To successfully qualify, candidates must have been a resident of District 3 for a minimum of two years immediately preceding the date of the election. Because the race is a special election, all candidates will run as independent candidates and not have any partisan affiliation.

Dulaney advised candidates to go to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website to find out information such as key dates and deadlines. According to the calendar, in-person absentee voting will be open from Sept. 20 to Oct. 30. Candidates will be required to file campaign finance reports by 5 p.m. Oct. 26.

Not all of Lee County’s voters will participate in the special supervisor election. Only voters in District 3, which includes the western portion of the county and the Belden community, can vote in the supervisor election.

Todd Jordan’s wife, Christy Jordan, is temporarily serving on the board until the special election. Christy Jordan has previously said she does not intend to run in the special election to succeed her husband.

The special election for the District 3 supervisor seat will be on Nov. 2. Whoever wins in the special election will also be up for re-election in 2023.

Voters and candidates with questions are encouraged to contact the Lee County Circuit Clerk’s Office at 662-432-2300.