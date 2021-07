A North Dakota woman quite literally had to race for her life when her boyfriend suddenly tried to murder her with a toy in their car. On Tuesday, Derek Dillman (pictured above) was arrested after allegedly attempting to decapitate his girlfriend, Michelle Kihlstrom, with a yo-yo as she was driving him to the local police station. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, the 32-year-old asked his GF to give him a lift to turn himself in on outstanding warrants related to driving on a suspended license and fleeing from police from the previous year.