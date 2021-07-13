Cancel
2021 MLB All Star Game Betting Insight

By Jason Guilbault
Cover picture for the articleWe are at the halfway point of the MLB season and coming off another epic Home Run Derby. Pete Alonso took care of business in Coors, bringing home a second consecutive Derby championship. The MLB now turns to the All-Star game, where Shohei Ohtani is starting against Max Scherzer. However, Ohtani is also hitting leadoff. With the game being in Coors, the high altitude and ball-carrying atmosphere will meet top pitchers. The total is sitting around 11 on most sportsbooks, with the National League as slight favorites.

