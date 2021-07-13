Indiana Sports Betting Revenue Increases to $25.4M in June

Wyoming became the second United States market to legalize sports betting in April 2021, and legislators are hopeful that the gambling market could launch by as soon as September 1. Wyoming Gaming Commission Director Charles Moore agreed to this target date, although they’re still in the midst of deciding on the specific rules for sports betting in the state. With Governor Mark Gordon signing HB 133 into law after it passed through the House and Senate, the legislative process happened quite quickly for Wyoming. The Wyoming Gaming Commission estimates the state will eventually generate up to $449 million in annual bets, despite having the fewest residents of any state in the country.