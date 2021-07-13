Indiana Sports Betting Revenue Increases to $25.4M in June
While the sports betting handle dropped off slightly from $254.4 million in May to $246.3 million in June, the revenue for sportsbooks in the state increased massively to $25.4 million from only $18.8 million. This translated to a huge increase in state revenue tax as Indiana cashed in on $2.4 million in taxes from sports betting in June. This is a big sum that will help support the financial recovery from the pandemic in the state.www.lineups.com
