Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

PCOM Takes Home Higher Education Marketing Awards

pcom.edu
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) was honored recently with multiple awards across a range of categories in the 2021 CUPPIE Awards, an annual awards program organized by the College and University Public Relations and Associated Professionals (CUPRAP). PCOM’s Office of Marketing and Communications received Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards for creative works ranging from Digest Magazine features, outdoor billboard advertising, virtual tours, and more.

www.pcom.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Philadelphia, PA
Education
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Higher Education#Creative Works#Digest Magazine#College#Cuppie#Aacom#Pcom Brand Awareness#Pcom Pa#Ga Billboard#Cuprap#Pcom Georgia#Pcom South Georgia#Healthcare Centers#Pcom Edu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Marketing
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy