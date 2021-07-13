PCOM Takes Home Higher Education Marketing Awards
Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) was honored recently with multiple awards across a range of categories in the 2021 CUPPIE Awards, an annual awards program organized by the College and University Public Relations and Associated Professionals (CUPRAP). PCOM’s Office of Marketing and Communications received Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards for creative works ranging from Digest Magazine features, outdoor billboard advertising, virtual tours, and more.www.pcom.edu
