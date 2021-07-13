Cancel
Immigration

Homeland Security chief warns Cubans and Haitians not to come to US by sea

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned Cubans and Haitians not to try to come to the United States illegally by sea and said they would not be allowed in. The warning comes as Cuba is seeing rare protests nationwide and Haiti is facing a political crisis in the...

IBTimes

Washington Warns Haitians, Cubans Not To Try To Flee To US

Washington warned Haitians and Cubans Tuesday against trying to flee to the United States as they endure domestic unrest, saying the trip is dangerous and they would be repatriated. "The time is never right to attempt migration by sea," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said. "This risk is not worth...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden administration warns Cubans, Haitians against fleeing to U.S. amid unrest

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday warned citizens of Cuba and Haiti against trying to flee to the United States amid unrest in those nations, saying they would be repatriated or referred to other countries for resettlement. Mayorkas, whose family fled the communist takeover of Cuba six decades ago,...
The Hill

Homeland Security extends immigration program for Somalia

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday re-designated Somalia in the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program, which allows some Somalis in the United States to work and live in the country. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas extended the Somalian TPS designation for 18 months starting in September, when the current...
PoliticsNPR

Haitian Police Hold President's Palace Security Chief In Assassination Investigation

One of many unanswered questions about the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moise is how his killers were able to enter his heavily guarded home so easily. None of his security detail was injured in the attack, and there's no evidence they resisted the invaders. Last night, the head of Haiti's national police said the former chief of Moise's security detail has been placed in isolated detention and will be further questioned about his actions the night of the president's assassination. NPR's Jason Beaubien is in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince and joins us now. Morning, Jason.
U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security issues "Flotilla" warning

FLORIDA - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has issued a warning to South Florida boaters planning to take part in a "Flotilla" next week to Cuba. According to Wink news the goal of next Monday’s planned trip is to go to international waters near the island, but not cross into Cuban waters, to let island residents know they have supporters in South Florida.
Swalwell Needs to Investigate Homeland Security

I was watching Rachel Maddow last Friday night on her hour on MSNBC and was shocked to learn in a segment that concerned Afghani’s that assisted us but are being thwarted from receiving refuge in our country by people in the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department. According to her report that is substantiated by government reports and testimony that people in these departments are preventing potential recipients of refuge from being transferred and housed in U.S. territory of Guam where they can be further processed and vetted for permanent admission to the U.S. The purported logic of these bureaucrats is that they are against allowing them onto U.S. territories because they would then have the legal right to appeal an administrative decision. More succinctly, they would deny already fully-vetted Afghanis who were promised refuge because we are afraid of providing them due process for our decisions. The potential tragedy is that time is running out for us to gather these people and their families to allow them safe passage while the government is removing all personnel from the area.
