FOX 9 reports: “After a FOX 9 report outlining uncovered past domestic abuse cases against Rep. John Thompson, top DFL officials are calling for him to step down. In back-to-back-to-back statements sent on Saturday, Governor Walz, Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, and Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, along with DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin all called for Thompson’s resignation. The past abuse allegations against the House representative were uncovered by FOX 9 as our investigators looked into questions over his residency — which came under scrutiny following a traffic stop in St. Paul earlier this month. In our investigation, police reports showed Thompson had faced four past domestic violence allegations from 2003 to 2010.”