It was a beautiful day for Stock Car Racing at the Lake of the Woods Speedway. First up was the 4-Cylinder Makeup feature from July 4. #28 Brodie Mcgowen took the early lead, but #25 Alexander Farr slowly reeled him in lap after lap. Coming to the white flag, Farr was right on his tail and even gave him a tap on the back bumper coming out of turn 2. However, it wasn't enough and Mcgowen would go on to win his first ever feature race.