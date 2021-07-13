Whatever Happened to Christopher Mintz-Plasse?

Reading up what there is to be found on Jason Zimbler doesn’t take too long since, no offense, his role on Clarissa Explains It All as the bratty brother, Ferguson, is how he’s been remembered by a lot of people over the years. But as he grew up he did take on another career path as a theater director and as a software designer. It’s a far cry from acting to be certain, but it’s kind of funny where time and opportunity take people over the years, especially when it comes to the type of interests that set people on their individual paths. Zimbler sounds very much like an individual whose heart is generally in the right place most times and wants to help people be the best they can be, and it does sound as though he’s been doing fairly well since his time in front of the camera came to an end. He also started a support group for child actors called Been There, Done That, which is kind of amusing since he didn’t spend nearly as much time in front of the camera as many kids, and it does sound as though he managed to get out with his sanity and reputation intact. But again, his heart’s in the right place, and helping people is important, as a lot of child actors have found difficulty adjusting during or after their career.
