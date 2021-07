CECILTON — While the Lions Club has been a presence in Cecilton for decades, their gift to the elementary school is their largest to date according to Ken Cowley. “Especially in a year where we couldn’t do any fundraisers,” Cowley said. Cecilton Lions paid $16,000 for the sign, now erected at the entrance to Cecilton Elementary School for all to see as they drive past on West Main Street.