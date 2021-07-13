Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: Becerra Urges Congress to Expand Medicare, Address Rx Prices

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 11 days ago

Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on SoundCloud. You can also listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts or wherever you listen to podcasts. The Biden administration stands ready to work with Congress to address drug prices and expand Medicare, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a wide-ranging interview with “What the Health?” on Tuesday.

