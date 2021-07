CLEVELAND, July 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US shipments of dairy and substitute products are forecast to see marginal annual declines in nominal terms through 2025, according to Dairy & Substitute Products: United States , a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. That contraction will largely reflect a high base, with elevated 2020 levels owing to high cheese prices. Comparing 2025 to 2019, shipments are projected to rise 0.9% per year. Nevertheless, long-term historical declines in per-capita consumption of fluid milk and frozen dairy are expected to continue.