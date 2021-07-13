Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

As Congress Wrestles With Plans to Expand Medicare, Becerra Says Any One Will Do

By Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 11 days ago

The Biden administration will support whatever expansions to Medicare Congress is willing to make, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Tuesday. Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill are working on plans both to add benefits to the health program for seniors and to lower its eligibility age from 65 to 60. But the efforts are mired in competing priorities among different wings of the party as they try to push through a spending plan this year that Republicans have vowed to oppose. President Joe Biden called for the change in Medicare age eligibility while campaigning in 2020.

