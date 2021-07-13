The New Ethimo Showroom in the Heart of Milan

At SoBro’s Solomon Paris building, you can gather all the vintage things you love under one roof now that home-decor showroom Sheafer + King Modern has joined the antiques shops inside the former train depot at 52nd and the Monon. Partners Andrea Sheafer and Andrew King both have an eye for finding exceptional vintage art and furniture from the 1950s through 1980s in excellent condition. Both have a background in the arts, and their creative sides shine through in how they have curated their gallery. The dedicated spaces for both modern and midcentury-modern art and design feel like special exhibits of Danish nesting tables and postmodern, pop-influenced lamps. A large, moveable wall showcases rotating pieces of abstract art while allowing for a constantly moving layout around the shop’s stock of larger furniture items, like best-sellers Herman Miller and Knoll chairs. Vases, sculptures, and lighting rest on swoon-worthy credenzas and side tables throughout. The vintage found here is like brand-new.