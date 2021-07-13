Cancel
Interior Design

The New Ethimo Showroom in the Heart of Milan

By Antonella Fraccalvieri
archiproducts.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article13/07/2021 - Ethimo inaugurates the new flagship store in Via Cavallotti 8, inside the via Durini Design District, a prestigious ‘residence’ boasts more than 500 m2 of display area on several levels. Elegant and contemporary, attention to detail makes the difference here: from the architecture to the choice of finishes and colours that reflect the unmistakable Mediterranean spirit of Ethimo.

