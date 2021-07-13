Shady Shores Now Taking Boardmember/Councilmember Applications

The Shady Shores Town Council accepted the resignation of Councilmember Jack Nelson, at the July Regular Town Council Meeting. Councilmember Nelson served our community for many years both as a member of Planning and Zoning Commission and serving on Town Council. Jack and his wife have recently sold their Shady Shores home and moved to another community. Thank you Jack for your many of years of service to the residents and Town of Shady Shores. Councilmember Nelsons resignation has created a vacancy on the Town Council which Council has elected to fill by appointment. Persons wishing to be considered for the position may fill out an application online. The individual appointed would serve the remaining term (through May 2022). For more information please contact Wendy Withers at 940.498.0044.