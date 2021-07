Yuzhan Zhao, a third-year Ph.D. student in physics at UC Santa Cruz, has received a Graduate Instrumentation Research Award (GIRA) from the American Physical Society. The award supports Zhao’s research with physics professor Bruce Schumm at the Santa Cruz Institute for Particle Physics (SCIPP). Zhao is working on the development of low-gain avalanche diode silicon detectors, which feature excellent timing resolution for measuring particle interactions. Specifically, the award is for the further development of the "deep junction" low-gain avalanche detector, for which Zhao holds intellectual property rights, along with Schumm, postdoctoral fellow Simone Mazza, and fellow graduate student Carolyn Gee.