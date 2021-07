An Illinois conservative YouTuber, invited on a show on Fox News, has invited the wrath of social media commentators by claiming that slavery was never about race.Ty Smith — brother of conservative author and talk show host Candace Owens — told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that “slavery was never about race.”Mr Smith has also previously objected to the Critical Race Theory (CRT) and one of his videos where he talked about CRT recently went viral.On the show on Tuesday, when Ms MacCallum asked him about his thoughts on the narrative that America was founded on the idea of...