City of Albany and COVID Recovery Task Force Continues to Seek Input on the Use of American Rescue P
ALBANY, NY – The City of Albany and the COVID Recovery Task Force is once again seeking input on the City’s use of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Funds. Feedback is essential to ensuring the discretionary ARP funds are used in the most impactful ways for our community. Please take a few minutes to complete the survey by Tuesday, July 20. The survey includes 17 questions estimated at under 15 minutes to complete.albanyny.gov
Comments / 0