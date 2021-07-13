Local Democrats Meet, Hear Community United Vision. This group of local Democrats from Sabine and San Augustine Counties gathered on Saturday, July 10 and heard from Community United about their vision for improving and supporting Sabine County’s non-profit organizations and individuals to make the county a better place for everyone. Community United is sponsoring their first event providing free school supplies to Sabine County students on Saturday, August 7 from 9-3 at the Pineland Housing Authority Community Room. Community United has many plans to assist organizations and individuals in Sabine County.