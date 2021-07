Fran Drescher made her decision to run for president of SAG-AFTRA while lying in bed one night at her home in Malibu, listening to the calming sounds of the Pacific Ocean. “Everything was quiet,” she recalled, “and I meditated on the question of whether I should take on this challenge and accept the proposal that has been presented to me. It came to me that everything that I have done in my life has led me to this one defining moment.”