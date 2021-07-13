Cancel
Grant County, IN

M-G approves fall reentry plan

By TIM TEDESCHI ttedeschi@chronicle-tribune.com
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 12 days ago

The Madison-Grant United School Corporation board approved its 2021-2022 reentry plan at Monday’s regular meeting. Superintendent Scott Deetz said the plan is set up similarly to the reentry plan for last school year, with three tiers of guidelines depending on if there is a substantial, moderate or low to no spread of COVID-19 occurring at a given time. The plan allows restrictions to be rolled back or accelerated based on the level of spread and/or updated guidance from local, state and federal health departments, he said.

