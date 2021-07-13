Rumors Swirl that the Drug Cartels Have Discovered Lake Amistad

DEL RIO, TX — An incident Sunday on Lake Amistad has heightened worries of some avid fishermen who enjoy the lake near Del Rio that the border crisis is turning the large, 1.8 million acre-foot reservoir into a dangerous place. National Parks Service’s Superintendent for the Amistad National Recreation Area Chris Ryan said law enforcement is monitoring the area closely, but did not believe an incident reported Sunday and widely discussed on Internet fishing forums was related to the drug cartels.