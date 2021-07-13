Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iredell County, NC

I-SS to institute online ticketing program for athletics, other events

By Taylor Jedrzejek
Statesville Record & Landmark
 11 days ago

Fans looking to attend sporting events within Iredell-Statesville Schools will have an easier time finding and purchasing tickets when the athletic year kicks off next month. The I-SS Board of Education unanimously voted to approve a partnership with Hometown Ticketing to provide access to online ticket purchasing options, as well as the ability to use a debit or credit card at the ticket booth, for all sporting events in the district.

statesville.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville, NC
Education
City
Mooresville, NC
County
Iredell County, NC
Iredell County, NC
Education
Statesville, NC
Sports
City
Statesville, NC
City
Troutman, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Hometown Ticketing#Mgsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy