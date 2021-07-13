I-SS to institute online ticketing program for athletics, other events
Fans looking to attend sporting events within Iredell-Statesville Schools will have an easier time finding and purchasing tickets when the athletic year kicks off next month. The I-SS Board of Education unanimously voted to approve a partnership with Hometown Ticketing to provide access to online ticket purchasing options, as well as the ability to use a debit or credit card at the ticket booth, for all sporting events in the district.statesville.com
Comments / 0