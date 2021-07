When you’re a program like Florida football, you bring in elite talent each and every cycle. You don’t rebuild, you reload. And that’s good news for Dan Mullen and the Gators because, well, there’s a lot of talent that took that next step to the NFL this offseason. Guys like Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts, and Kadarius Toney, to name a few, were drafted a couple of months ago and that leaves the Gators looking for immediate replacements.