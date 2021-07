After months of progress, the arrival and spread of the Delta variant is creating a serious obstacle to finally ending the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the "hypertransmissible" strain is responsible for 83.2 percent of new cases that had been genetically sequenced as of July 17. As a result, health experts are now urging those who remain unvaccinated to get their shots to stop the current outbreaks that are largely affecting areas with low vaccination rates. But while mounting research has found some shots are effective at stopping the Delta variant, a new study has found that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine protects you the least from the highly contagious strain.