Paramount announced first indoor shows
The Paramount Theatre will ease its way back indoors starting in September. With the first of the events at its new outdoor venue behind the fairgrounds this weekend, the theater announced a short-term lineup of indoor shows including comedian Ron White, author David Sedaris and ’70s rockers Blue Öyster Cult. Local events are also resuming at the theater, starting with Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum’s annual lip-sync battle fundraiser.www.rutlandherald.com
Comments / 0