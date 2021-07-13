Paramount announced first indoor shows

Yeah, we get it. There are a lot of streaming services. With so much TV out there (thanks a lot, Netflix), it's hard to know where to turn your attention, but if we can distract you from the rest for a second, we'd like to point you in the direction of Paramount+. Admittedly, the streamer didn't seem to be a major contender in the space back when it was CBS All Access. CBS has kind of become a Boomer channel known for fare like Blue Bloods and NCIS. Not that there's anything wrong with that! It's just not for...everyone. But the secret that's been percolating in the background for a while is that CBS and its larger umbrella owner of Paramount have been gussying up its streaming platform with a buffet of new options.