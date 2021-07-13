Rocky Mountain College volleyball signs four more Montanans to join program
BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College volleyball team announced the signings of four high school players from Montana last week. Middle blocker/right-side hitter Dorothy Mastel of Red Lodge, defensive specialist Kaylee Rammell of Missoula Hellgate, outside hitter Tessa Traynham of Great Falls High and outside hitter Aubrey Truss of Joliet were among the five latest signings for Rocky. The other was middle blocker Rhiannon Nez of Rapid City Central in South Dakota.billingsgazette.com
