More than 60 people killed in fire at Iraqi hospital treating Covid-19 patients
At least 64 people have been killed in a fire at a hospital that treats coronavirus patients in the southeastern Iraqi city of Nasiriya, according to health officials. Some 50 people were also injured in the Monday night blaze that is believed to have started after oxygen tanks exploded in an intensive care unit treating Covid-19 patients. The fire has since been extinguished.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Comments / 0