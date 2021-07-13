Mae Manuel McClain, 88, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021 at her residence under hospice. She was the daughter of Edward and Ella Belle Collins Manuel. She worked at the Tot-n-Gift Shop in Metter for many years. She enjoyed cooking, taking care of plants, but most importantly she loved spending time with her girls. Mae was a member of the Metter Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her former husband, Grady McClain and her first husband, James Paul Bland.