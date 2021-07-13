Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metter, GA

Mae Manuel McClain

metteradvertiser.com
 12 days ago

Mae Manuel McClain, 88, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021 at her residence under hospice.  She was the daughter of Edward and Ella Belle Collins Manuel. She worked at the Tot-n-Gift Shop in Metter for many years. She enjoyed cooking, taking care of plants, but most importantly she loved spending time with her girls. Mae was a member of the Metter Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her former husband, Grady McClain and her first husband, James Paul Bland.

www.metteradvertiser.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Metter, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Hooks Chapel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Lillard says no panic on Team USA after shock defeat to France

July 25 (Reuters) - Damian Lillard said the U.S. men's basketball team is not going to panic after losing to France on Sunday, an upset that has raised questions about whether the favourites can win a fourth consecutive Olympic gold. Team USA gave up a late lead en route to...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy