How to Make an Exfoliating Salt Scrub in 3 Steps

We have to wonder if anyone has ever done a study correlating the demise of the necktie with the falling membership in the ranks of The Boy Scouts. Surely mastering knots for sailing, camping, fishing, and tying up dweebie Scout Masters could only lend itself to the proper practice of a Half-Windsor or Four-in-Hand. Of course when was the last time any of us even had need to wear a tie? The next few months, however, promise to hold postponed wedding celebrations, new job interviews, and dressed-up parties as the world carefully opens its doors anew. If you’re out of practice, or have never had to wear a tie, here is our guide to tying one on. Of course — unlike those of us who grew up in the Stone Age, tying our ties in the way that our father has taught us, with little to no variation — online videos may make the process even clearer.