There’s nothing more peachy perfect than a perfectly ripe peach. However, a perfectly ripe peach is rarer than, say, a perfectly ripe avocado or banana. That’s because some fruits continue to ripen after they are picked, while others, peaches included, don’t. If you do have a proper ripe peach, my go-to recipe is simple: slice it up (or don’t) and eat it as it is. If your peach is slightly under-ripe and too firm, however, then baking, grilling or shaving are your friends. The fruit may not continue to ripen once it has been picked, but its sweetness is still in there, ready to be drawn out.