Jefferson County man charged with participating in US Capitol riot

ST. LOUIS — A Jefferson County man has become the fifth person from the region charged with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Joshua David Dressel, 31, of Festus, appeared in federal court in St. Louis via videoconference Tuesday to hear four misdemeanor charges that have been filed against him, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds.