Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, MO

Jefferson County man charged with participating in US Capitol riot

By Nick Robertson
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — A Jefferson County man has become the fifth person from the region charged with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Joshua David Dressel, 31, of Festus, appeared in federal court in St. Louis via videoconference Tuesday to hear four misdemeanor charges that have been filed against him, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Saint Louis, MO
City
University City, MO
Jefferson County, MO
Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
Jefferson County, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
County
Jefferson County, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Festus, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Robert Patrick
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Fbi#St Louis County#Fbi#Kmov#House#The Post Dispatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House on unvaccinated Americans: Our role is not to 'place blame'

The White House on Friday said it would not place blame on unvaccinated Americans as coronavirus cases rise around the country, but press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration empathizes with the frustration of leaders in states that have lagged behind in vaccination rate. Psaki was asked about comments from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy