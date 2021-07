Dozens of calls from relatives of residents of Champlain Towers South during the collapse of the condo in Surfside, Miami, last month have have been heard for the first time. In more than two dozen calls to 911 dispatchers from the Miami Police Department released on Wednesday, confusion and disbelief can be heard in the voices of relatives and residents. One caller, according to CNN, told a 911 that her sister was resident of the 12-story block, but “half of the building’s not there anymore”, and that her sister could not escape. "I don't know if something happened to...