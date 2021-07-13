Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Defending state champion Argyle's 2021 schedule will be arguably the toughest in Texas

By Reece Waddell Staff Writer reece.waddell@dentonrc.com
Posted by 
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lCvDE_0aw2Qds900
Buy Now Argyle wide receiver Hayden Stewart (6) carries the ball and avoids being tackled by La Vega's Ivan Hernandez (30) at Owl Stadium, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Joshua, Texas. Jeff Woo

There was absolutely no denying just how dominant Argyle was in 2020.

Whether you went by the numbers or just by watching them, the Eagles routinely imposed their will on nearly every opponent. Argyle boasted a staggering average margin of victory of 32.6 points last season, winning every game by at least two possessions.

The Eagles cruised to a 16-0 record and the Class 4A Division I championship, and they did so despite playing one of the toughest schedules in the state.

And Argyle's road to a title defense this year won't be any easier. In fact, it may be even more difficult.

Six of the Eagles' 10 regular season games are against teams ranked in the top 10 of Dave Campbell's Texas Football's preseason polls. All four of Argyle's non-district opponents are ranked in the Top 10 of their respective classifications. Argyle is the No. 1-ranked team in 4A Division I.

Argyle kicks off its 2021 campaign at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 against Fort Worth Nolan Catholic in the Tom Landry Classic at Allen's Eagle Stadium. Nolan Catholic is the No. 7-ranked private school 11-man team, according to DCTF.

The Eagles then host Texarkana Pleasant Grove, the No. 5-ranked 4A Division II team, on Sept. 3. Immediately after in Week 3, Argyle welcomes 4A Division II No. 6 Celina to town before hitting the road in Week 4 to take on Waco La Vega.

La Vega is the No. 5-ranked team in 4A Division I. The Pirates and Eagles have played four times in the last two seasons, with Argyle winning three of the matchups, including last year's 4A Division I Region II quarterfinal

The Eagles begin District 7-4A play on Friday, Oct. 1 at Melissa. The Cardinals check in at No. 4 in the DCTF 4A Division I preseason poll.

Argyle closes the regular season at home against No. 7 Paris in what will be a rematch of last year's 4A Division I Region II final. The Eagles beat the Wildcats 41-13 last year.

Argyle returns a number of standouts from its 2020 state championship team. Texas Tech commit Sheridan Wilson will anchor the Eagles' offensive line, while Riley Van Poppel, Will Ramsey, Grant Mirabel and others return on a defense that surrendered just 15.5 points per game last year.

In addition, the Eagles' defense will also add three-star defensive lineman Jadon Scarlett, who to Argyle transferred last week.

Argyle graduated quarterback CJ Rogers, who threw for 3,414 yards and 48 touchdowns last season, as well as running back Tito Byce and leading receiver Cole Kirkpatrick.

Byce was the MVP of the state title game against Lindale, while Kirkpatrick reeled in 69 catches for 1,301 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2020.

Argyle 2021 football schedule

Week 1 (Saturday, Aug. 28)

Argyle vs. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic at Allen Eagle Stadium

Week 2 (Friday, Sept. 3)

Argyle vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Week 3 (Friday, Sept. 10)

Argyle vs. Celina

Week 4 (Friday, Sept. 17)

Argyle at Waco La Vega

Week 5

Open

Week 6 (Friday, Oct. 1)

Argyle at Melissa

Week 7 (Friday, Oct. 8)

Argyle vs. Anna

Week 8 (Thursday, Oct. 14)

Argyle at Carrollton Ranchview

Week 9 (Friday, Oct. 22)

Argyle vs. Terrell

Week 10 (Friday, Oct. 29)

Argyle at Kaufman

Week 11 (Friday, Nov. 5)

Argyle vs. Paris

Comments / 0

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Argyle, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Argyle, TX
Local
Texas Football
City
Lindale, TX
City
Paris, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#American Football#Fort Worth Nolan Catholic#Dctf#4a Division Ii#The Pirates And Eagles#4a Division I Region Ii#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas Tech University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Pilot Point, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

After consecutive trips to the region final, Pilot Point will have high hopes again in 2021

Over the last two years, Pilot Point has been one of the most consistent teams in the Denton area. The Bearcats have made back-to-back appearances in the Class 3A Division I Region I final, going a combined 22-6 in that span. Pilot Point fell to eventual state champion Tuscola Jim Ned in the fourth round of playoffs last year, and the Bearcats are poised to make yet another run in 2021.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Braswell's Sterling Bigley commits to Texas Tech

Sterling Bigley wasted little time deciding where he would play baseball once his career at Braswell comes to an end. The soon-to-be junior visited Lubbock several years ago and immediately fell in love with Texas Tech’s campus. And it was that, combined with Texas Tech’s storied baseball program, that led...
College SportsPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

C-USA media days to kick off Wednesday as build up to season continues

Conference USA will kick off its annual media days on Wednesday, when the league’s East Division coaches and player representatives appear via Zoom. North Texas coach Seth Littrell is slated to speak about the upcoming season along with C-USA’s West Division coaches on Thursday, the second day of the event. Offensive lineman Manase Mose and defensive lineman Dion Novil will appear along with Littrell.
College SportsPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Annual magazine projections don't paint promising picture for UNT entering football season

Conference USA media days will take place next week, when the league will go through the standard drill of releasing its preseason all-league team and media poll. Polls are strictly a guessing game. Voters take a look at the way last season played out, the number of top players returning for each team and take an educated guess as to how the race will unfold.

Comments / 0

Community Policy