Defending state champion Argyle's 2021 schedule will be arguably the toughest in Texas

Buy Now Argyle wide receiver Hayden Stewart (6) carries the ball and avoids being tackled by La Vega's Ivan Hernandez (30) at Owl Stadium, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Joshua, Texas. Jeff Woo

There was absolutely no denying just how dominant Argyle was in 2020.

Whether you went by the numbers or just by watching them, the Eagles routinely imposed their will on nearly every opponent. Argyle boasted a staggering average margin of victory of 32.6 points last season, winning every game by at least two possessions.

The Eagles cruised to a 16-0 record and the Class 4A Division I championship, and they did so despite playing one of the toughest schedules in the state.

And Argyle's road to a title defense this year won't be any easier. In fact, it may be even more difficult.

Six of the Eagles' 10 regular season games are against teams ranked in the top 10 of Dave Campbell's Texas Football's preseason polls. All four of Argyle's non-district opponents are ranked in the Top 10 of their respective classifications. Argyle is the No. 1-ranked team in 4A Division I.

Argyle kicks off its 2021 campaign at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 against Fort Worth Nolan Catholic in the Tom Landry Classic at Allen's Eagle Stadium. Nolan Catholic is the No. 7-ranked private school 11-man team, according to DCTF.

The Eagles then host Texarkana Pleasant Grove, the No. 5-ranked 4A Division II team, on Sept. 3. Immediately after in Week 3, Argyle welcomes 4A Division II No. 6 Celina to town before hitting the road in Week 4 to take on Waco La Vega.

La Vega is the No. 5-ranked team in 4A Division I. The Pirates and Eagles have played four times in the last two seasons, with Argyle winning three of the matchups, including last year's 4A Division I Region II quarterfinal

The Eagles begin District 7-4A play on Friday, Oct. 1 at Melissa. The Cardinals check in at No. 4 in the DCTF 4A Division I preseason poll.

Argyle closes the regular season at home against No. 7 Paris in what will be a rematch of last year's 4A Division I Region II final. The Eagles beat the Wildcats 41-13 last year.

Argyle returns a number of standouts from its 2020 state championship team. Texas Tech commit Sheridan Wilson will anchor the Eagles' offensive line, while Riley Van Poppel, Will Ramsey, Grant Mirabel and others return on a defense that surrendered just 15.5 points per game last year.

In addition, the Eagles' defense will also add three-star defensive lineman Jadon Scarlett, who to Argyle transferred last week.

Argyle graduated quarterback CJ Rogers, who threw for 3,414 yards and 48 touchdowns last season, as well as running back Tito Byce and leading receiver Cole Kirkpatrick.

Byce was the MVP of the state title game against Lindale, while Kirkpatrick reeled in 69 catches for 1,301 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2020.

Argyle 2021 football schedule

Week 1 (Saturday, Aug. 28)

Argyle vs. Fort Worth Nolan Catholic at Allen Eagle Stadium

Week 2 (Friday, Sept. 3)

Argyle vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Week 3 (Friday, Sept. 10)

Argyle vs. Celina

Week 4 (Friday, Sept. 17)

Argyle at Waco La Vega

Week 5

Open

Week 6 (Friday, Oct. 1)

Argyle at Melissa

Week 7 (Friday, Oct. 8)

Argyle vs. Anna

Week 8 (Thursday, Oct. 14)

Argyle at Carrollton Ranchview

Week 9 (Friday, Oct. 22)

Argyle vs. Terrell

Week 10 (Friday, Oct. 29)

Argyle at Kaufman

Week 11 (Friday, Nov. 5)

Argyle vs. Paris