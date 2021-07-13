Cancel
Movies

WandaVision star's MCU return teased by Marvel boss

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWandaVision star Kathryn Hahn's MCU return has been teased by Marvel boss Kevin Feige. The actress played Agatha Harkness in the Disney+ TV spin-off and will return within the MCU "someday soon", according to Feige – though it's not yet known in which project. "That is something that is so...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Teases#Wandavision Star#Mcu#Digital Spy Magazine#Apple News#Digital Spy
