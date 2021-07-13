Cancel
Wapsie Valley receives STEM BEST program award

Cedar Valley Daily Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council announced Wapsie Valley CAPS as one of the 22 STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) Program models for 2021. The program brings together schools and businesses to create outstanding STEM learning experiences that prepare students for exciting, in-demand careers....

