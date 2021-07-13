Cancel
INFORMS Open Forum

Here is an article that highlights three inspiring women in our field. While this article was posted by Elsevier, we should all be proud that all three are in the INFORMS family as well. https://www.elsevier.com/social-sciences-and-humanities/decision-sciences/journals/inspiring-women-in-operations-research?utm_campaign=STMJ_141013_SC&utm_medium=email&utm_acid=110095093&SIS_ID=&dgcid=STMJ_141013_SC&CMX_ID=&utm_in=DM161409&utm_source=AC_. Enjoy,. Elena. ------------------------------ Elena Gerstmann. Executive Director. INFORMS. ------------------------------

