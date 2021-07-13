Broadway To Reopen This Fall With Black Writers, New Plays

Adrienne Warren will continue to be simply the best on Broadway this fall. Per a press release, Tina: the Tina Turner Musical has announced that Warren will return to star in the title role in the biomusical for a limited engagement. Though it did not specify the dates of Warren’s run in the role, the musical previously announced plans to start performances again on October 8. Warren has already received a Tony nomination for her career and show-making performance as the rock star, and she will likely win when the awards are eventually handed out in mid-September. Our critic Helen Shaw called her performance in Tina “gigantic” and “tidal.” The show itself has a book by Pulitzer prize winter Katori Hall and, of course, tells the story of the life of Tina Turner, who was recently nominated as a solo act to the Rock Hall of fame.