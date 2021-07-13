Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Broadway To Reopen This Fall With Black Writers, New Plays

By BET Staff
Posted by 
BET
BET
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Broadway is coming back this fall, and the new lineup of shows have all been written by Black writers. According to WAMU, the seven new plays are set to start showing as early as Aug. 2021, and five of these playwrights will see their work on the Broadway stage for the first time.

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

BET

BET

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Childress
Person
Lynn Nottage
Person
Dominique Morisseau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Broadway#Charles Randolph#Wamu#Chicken Biscuits#Covid#Pass Over#Lackawanna Blues#Skeleton Crew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Theater & DanceBroadway.com

Tina Satter's Is This A Room and Lucas Hnath's Dana H. to Play in Rep on Broadway This Fall

Emily Davis in "Is This A Room" and Deirdre O’Connell in "Dana H." (Photos: Carol Rosegg and Craig Schwartz) Two new American plays will have their Broadway debuts this fall. Tina Satter's Is This A Room and Lucas Hnath's Dana H. will play in repertoire at the Lyceum Theatre. Is This A Room will begin performances on September 24 ahead of an October 1 opening night. Dana H. will begin on October 1 ahead of an October 17 opening night. Both productions are set to run through January 16, 2022.
Theater & DanceVulture

Is This A Room and Dana H. Will Share Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre This Fall

Two of the most exciting Off Broadway plays to premiere in the months before the COVID pandemic hit New York are coming to Broadway this fall — and in the same theater. Is This A Room and Dana H., which were both produced by the Vineyard Theatre, will play the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway, alternating performances, according to a press release. Is This A Room, conceived and directed by Tina Satter and No. 2 on our Best Theater of 2019 list, has Emily Davis play Reality Winner, the NSA interpreter who leaked information about Russian hacking in the 2016 election, reenacting the transcript from her 2017 arrest verbatim. In Dana H., the real life-to-theater reenactment goes a step further, with Deidre O’Connell lip-syncing recordings of playwright Lucas Hnath’s mother Dana Higginbotham discussing her five-month abduction with his collaborator Steve Cosson. Les Waters directs the play.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Reality Winner Drama & Lucas Hnath’s Acclaimed ‘Dana H.’ To Play In Rotation On Broadway This Fall

A new play about NSA whistleblower Reality Winner and Lucas Hnath’s acclaimed Dana H. will play in rotation on Broadway this fall, producers announced today. Is This A Room, conceived and directed by Obie Award winner Tina Satter, with text taken from the FBI interrogation of Winner, will begin previews at the Lyceum Theatre on Sept. 24, with an opening night on Oct. 11. Dana H., which tells the true story of the playwright’s mother, who was held captive in a series of Florida motels for five months, begins previews Oct. 1 at the Lyceum, with an opening night scheduled for Oct. 17.
New York City, NYbreezejmu.org

7 shows to lead Broadway's reopening this September

When COVID-19 hit New York City last year, it was unclear when Broadway was going to reopen. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced May 5 that Broadway shows will be allowed to reopen at full capacity starting Sept. 14, allowing performers who have been out of a job for over a year to return to the stage. Here are seven shows that’ll be returning to Broadway this September.
EntertainmentVulture

Adrienne Warren Will Return to Tina on Broadway This Fall

Adrienne Warren will continue to be simply the best on Broadway this fall. Per a press release, Tina: the Tina Turner Musical has announced that Warren will return to star in the title role in the biomusical for a limited engagement. Though it did not specify the dates of Warren’s run in the role, the musical previously announced plans to start performances again on October 8. Warren has already received a Tony nomination for her career and show-making performance as the rock star, and she will likely win when the awards are eventually handed out in mid-September. Our critic Helen Shaw called her performance in Tina “gigantic” and “tidal.” The show itself has a book by Pulitzer prize winter Katori Hall and, of course, tells the story of the life of Tina Turner, who was recently nominated as a solo act to the Rock Hall of fame.
Entertainmentt2conline.com

Falling in Love with Mr. Dellamort: A New Audio Musical With An All Star Broadway Cast

Tony Castrigno & Mark Rubinsky (Producers) in association with Vibecke Dahle Dellapolla and Maggie & Adrian Selby (Co-Producers), are pleased to announce Falling in Love with Mr. Dellamort, a mysterious new audio musical by Jack Feldstein (Book & Co-Lyrics) and Paul Doust (Music & Co-Lyrics/Radio Play Adaptation). The full audio musical will be released in association with Broadway Podcast Network, streaming in three unique episodes beginning July 30th.
Theater & DanceWashington Post

With three new musicals this fall, D.C. is reasserting its status as a premier Broadway tryout town

An earlier version of this story omitted the name of one of the two composers of the musical “KPOP.” The story has been updated. When the producers of the immersive musical “KPOP” surveyed the map for a city in which to prep for a leap to Broadway, they put a pin in Washington. When the producers of a new musical with a Britney Spears songbook, “Once Upon a One More Time,” went on a similar search, they homed in on the same city. And when the producers of “A Strange Loop” were seeking an out-of-town venue for their Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, they found their way to a stage in the nation’s capital, too.
Theater & Dancebroadwaynews.com

‘Pass Over’ announces COVID-19 policies as first play reopening Broadway

When “Pass Over” begins previews Aug. 4, the production will require audience members to provide proof of vaccination. The policy comes after careful study from lead producer Matt Ross and Dr. Blythe Adamson, an infectious disease epidemiologist hired by the production to oversee safety protocols. Together, Ross, Adamson and the production team have established COVID-19 prevention measures, ranging from pooled testing of company members to the employment of a COVID safety manager, they hope can provide a model for the industry in the months ahead.
Performing Artsd23.com

Disney Magic Returns to Broadway with Live at The New Am

On Thursday night, Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre reopened in grand fashion with Live at The New Am: A Benefit Concert for The Actors Fund. Performed by Disney on Broadway stars Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), and Josh Strickland (Tarzan) to a sold-out audience, the benefit concert marked the first live performance in the New Amsterdam Theatre since all of Broadway shut down in March 2020. Plus, it was the first Broadway performance to hire actors on an Equity contract, the union of Broadway performers, since the shutdown began.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg Join Chinonye Chukwu’s ‘Till’ Drama About Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley

Deadwyler will play Mamie Till-Mobley and Goldberg plays Till's grandmother in the film about the 1955 lynching of Till and his mother's pursuit of justice. Danielle Deadwyler and Whoopi Goldberg have boarded Clemency director Chinonye Chukwu’s movie about the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley’s subsequent pursuit of justice.
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Black List writers on the craft: Characters (Part 4)

“I will write act zero — what happens to a character before the story in my script begins — so I have a deeper understanding of where this character came from.”. Over the years, I have interviewed 50+ Black List screenwriters. Over the next four weeks, I am running a series featuring one topic per week related to the craft of writing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy