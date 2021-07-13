Broadway To Reopen This Fall With Black Writers, New Plays

Two of the most exciting Off Broadway plays to premiere in the months before the COVID pandemic hit New York are coming to Broadway this fall — and in the same theater. Is This A Room and Dana H., which were both produced by the Vineyard Theatre, will play the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway, alternating performances, according to a press release. Is This A Room, conceived and directed by Tina Satter and No. 2 on our Best Theater of 2019 list, has Emily Davis play Reality Winner, the NSA interpreter who leaked information about Russian hacking in the 2016 election, reenacting the transcript from her 2017 arrest verbatim. In Dana H., the real life-to-theater reenactment goes a step further, with Deidre O’Connell lip-syncing recordings of playwright Lucas Hnath’s mother Dana Higginbotham discussing her five-month abduction with his collaborator Steve Cosson. Les Waters directs the play.
Comments / 0