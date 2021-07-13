Drought Update

As extreme drought conditions persist in the west, it’s likely a water shortage will be declared along the Colorado River. According to the July 6 update from the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS), 17.5% of Colorado falls into the exceptional drought category, 30% is in an extreme drought, 36.4% is in a severe drought, 41.5% is in a moderate drought, and 45.5% of the state is abnormally dry. The map featured above shows the drought conditions on July 6.