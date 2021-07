AURORA, Colo. — "Saturday Night Live" cast member and Colorado native Bowen Yang made history Tuesday when he received an Emmy nomination for his work on the show. Yang, the first Asian American to join the cast, was nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category. It’s the first time in the show’s history that a featured player, a title given to on air talent who have been on the show less than two years, has received an Emmy nomination, according to NBC News.