Authorities identify suspect in 2020 Lake Oswego assault

15-year-old female charged with second-degree assault and first-degree burglary after 'brutal assault' last year.

A 15-year-old female was charged July 12 for a brutal assault that happened at a home on South Shore Boulevard nearly one year ago.

"With DNA, we were able to identify a suspect who is in custody and has been charged," said Lake Oswego Police Sgt. Tom Hamann.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released due to her age, was already in custody for an unrelated incident. For the Lake Oswego incident, she was charged by the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office with second-degree assault and first-degree burglary after what was described as a "brutal" assault of a 74-year-old woman in her garage July 30, 2020.

"Fortunately, her husband discovered her in their garage shortly after the assault and summoned help," the LOPD's website read. "She was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for serious injuries."

Hamann said police were fortunate to have found and collected DNA evidence left at the scene.

"We certainly had a lot of tips and information that was provided to us from the public, which we appreciate," Hamann said.

Hamann said the DNA process took so long because the DNA profile obtained was for an unknown female. It was then sent to Parabon NanoLabs to undergo a more in-depth process to "generate investigative leads through DNA phenotyping and genetic genealogy," according to LOPD's website.

Hamann said he could not comment on the motive behind the attack.