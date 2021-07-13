Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs will likely ask voters to double dedicated taxes funding for parks

By MARY SHINN mary.shinn@gazette.com
coloradopolitics.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters will likely be asked in November to double dedicated sales tax funding for trails, parks and open space. The Colorado Springs City Council and Mayor John Suthers reached a compromise Monday to ask voters to increase the dedicated sales tax for parks from .1% to .2% or from about $10 million a year to about $20 million per year, projections presented to city council showed. The city's total sales tax is 8.2% and the increase would bring it up 8.3%.

