Jonathan Majors picked up his first nomination for Lovecraft Country. The only problem? HBO just canceled the series. This year’s Emmy nominations promise many exciting races, and the lead actor category is no exception. Past winners Billy Porter of Pose and Sterling K. Brown of This Is Us made their comebacks; Bridgerton breakout Regé-Jean Page slipped in; Josh O’Conner’s breathtaking impersonation of the smarmy Prince Charles on The Crown earned him recognition; and even Matthew Rhys popped up on the ballot for the gritty reboot of Perry Mason (we didn't know anyone actually watched that). Still, we’re rooting for local actor Jonathan Majors, who picked up his first nod for Lovecraft Country.